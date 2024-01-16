El Agave Signal Mountain
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail
Loaded with shrimp, mixed with tomato juice, pico de gallo & diced avocado$12.49
- 10 Pieces Wings
Mild, medium, hot BBQ and lemon pepper$11.99
- 20 Pieces Wings
Mild, medium, hot BBQ and lemon pepper$21.99
- Wings & Quesadilla
Ten wings & two cheese quesadillas with pico de gallo$15.49
- Wings & Fries
Ten wings and order of fries$13.49
- Papas Locas
French fries covered with our cheese sprinkled with bacon and jalapeños$7.49
- Shrimp Cheese Dip
Cheese dip mixed with shrimp, pico de gallo, and bacon$9.99
- Cheese Sticks & Fries$6.74
- Spinach Dip
Fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes & cilantro sautéed to perfection. Mixed with our famous white cheese sauce$6.99
- Cheese & Bean Dip$5.99
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- Guacamole Dip$4.99
- Chorizo Dip$6.99
- Beef Dip$6.99
- El Agave Dip
Cheese sauce, beans, ground beef & pico de gallo$7.24
- Agave Guacamole$7.24
- Large Cheese Dip$10.50
- Chile's Toreados$4.49
- Chipotle Dip$4.99
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$5.49+
- Bean Nachos$6.24+
- Beef Nachos$6.99+
- Nachos Choripollo
Flour chips topped with our melted cheese, grill chicken, and chorizo$9.99+
- Chicken Nachos
All shredded chicken is sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions$6.99+
- Beef & Bean Nachos$7.99+
- Half Grilled Nachos
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes
- Full Grilled Nachos
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes$11.24
- Fajita Nachos
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese, sautéed tomatoes and onions. Served with lettuce, sour cream & guacamole$9.99
- Nachos Supreme
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole full order$8.24+
- El Agave Nachos
Grill chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo with sautéed onions on flour chips with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole$15.49
- Nachos Al Pastor
Corn chips topped with cheese dip, al pastor meat (pork and cooked pineapple slices), black beans, chopped onions, and cilantro$9.99+
- Jim Nachos
Flour chips topped with grilled chicken, rice and cheese dip$12.99
Salads
- Shrimp Salad
Shrimp cooked with mushrooms and served with lettuce, cheese, avocado & pico de gallo$12.24
- Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions & peppers. Topped with shredded cheese, guacamole & sour cream$11.24
- Tossed Salad
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheese$5.99
- Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla with beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & tomatoes$9.74
- Guacamole Salad$4.99
- Texas Salad
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp cooked with mushrooms. Served with lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo and topped with shredded cheese$14.49
- California Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken and shrimp. Topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, avocado, and tortilla strips$13.99
- Monterrey Salad
A flour tortilla shell filled with layers of rice, lettuce, strips of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp covered with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and topped with our special melted white cheese$13.99
- Crema Salad$3.99
Burritos
- Burrito Supreme
Your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes. Served with beans$7.99
- Burritos Tipicos
Two burritos made from delicious shredded beef, topped with cheese sauce & served with guacamole salad & fried beans$11.24
- Birria Burrito
One burrito birria with rice and beans topped with cheese dip, cilantro and onions$11.24
- Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one chicken & beans, one beef & beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, supreme sauce & sour cream$10.99
- Vegetable Burrito
Low carb. One burrito filled with fresh sautéed tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$8.24
- Burrito Fajita
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico with rice$9.99
- Grilled Burrito
One burrito filled with your choice of three delicious meats, rice & topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$8.99
- Low-Carb Burrito Bueno
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, fresh sautéed onions & mushrooms. Topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo$9.49
- Burrito San Jose
A 10 inch burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak with chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo$12.49
- Burrito Grande
One gigantic burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, beans & rice. Topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo$12.49
- Agave Burrito
10" tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, cooked onions, rice and beans. Topped with green hot sauce and cheese dip$13.99
- Burrito Loco
10" tortilla filled with grilled chicken and rice. Topped with cheese dip$12.99
- Tropical Burrito
10" burrito filled with grilled chicken, vegetable medley and rice. Topped with cheese dip, bacon and pineapple$13.99
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Deluxe
Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken & shredded cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes$8.99
- Quesadilla Mexicana
One quesadilla filled with beans, shredded beef & cheese. Served with guacamole salad & rice$9.74
- Quesadilla Ranchera
A 10-inch tortilla grill and stuffed with fried beans and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole$12.99
- Vaca Flaca
Low-carb tortilla filled with your favorite trip of shrimp, chicken & steak & our famous gooey shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$11.99
- Large Agave Quesadilla
Grill chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo with sautéed onions served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico$13.99
- La Villa Chicken Quesadilla
Low-carb tortilla filled with shredded chicken & our famous gooey shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$9.49
- Jalisco Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. Served on a low-carb tortilla with guacamole salad, sour cream & pico de gallo$9.99
- Arizona Quesadilla
A 10-inch tortilla grilled and stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo, black beans, and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo$12.99
- One Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Two Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
- One Quesadilla Rellena
Filled with cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef. With lettuce and tomato$5.99
- Two Quesadilla Rellena
Filled with cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef. With lettuce and tomato$9.49
- One Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
With lettuce and tomato$7.49
- Two Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
With lettuce and tomato$11.99
- One Steak Quesadilla
With lettuce and tomato$7.49
- Two Steak Quesadilla
With lettuce and tomato$11.99
- One Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
With lettuce and tomato$8.49
- Two Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla
With lettuce and tomato$13.49
- Two Grilled Quesadilla Mix
- One Grilled Spinach Quesadilla
Filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. With lettuce and tomato$5.79
- Two Grilled Spinach Quesadilla
Filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. With lettuce and tomato$9.99
- Quesadilla Fajita
Chicken or steak sautéed with cooked vegetable & served with salad & rice. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$11.99
- Paradise Quesadilla
Low carb. One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & rice$11.99
- Quesa Birrias
Two birria quesadillas with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions and green sauce. With rice and beans$12.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Suizas
If you like hot, this dish is for you! Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with creamy suiza sauce & served with rice$11.99
- Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination consisting of one shredded chicken, one cheese, one beef & one bean enchilada topped with supreme sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream$10.99
- Yolandas
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with supreme sauce, rice & guacamole salad$10.99
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas
Two enchiladas filled with spinach & onions. Topped with cheese & salsa, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$10.49
- Enchiladas Poblanas
3 shredded chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce. Served with rice and beans$12.49
- Enchiladas Rancheras
3 slow-cooked pork enchiladas topped with green sauce, onions and cilantro. Served rice and beans$13.49
- Enchiladas De Camaron
3 grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad$13.99
- Enchiladas Al Pastor
3 al pastor enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, black beans and avocado salad$13.49
Especialidades De La Casa
- Pollo Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions & mushrooms topped with melted white cheese & garnished with pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$12.99
- Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with rice, cheese sauce & three flour tortillas$11.99
- Pollo Picoso
Grilled chicken topped with onions & hot sauce. Served with rice & beans topped with cheese dip & three tortillas chicken$12.99
- Pollo Jalisco
Whole chicken breast with cooked vegetables. Topped with cheese & served with rice, salad & three tortillas$13.99
- Chori Pollo
Whole chicken breast with chorizo topped with cheese & served with rice, beans & three tortillas$13.99
- Pollo Y Camarón
Grilled chicken breast, shrimp & vegetable medley covered in creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice$16.24
- Flautas
Three deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, rice & beans$12.49
- Special Agave
Little of everything! Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice & fried beans (seven items)$15.49
- El Alambre
Tender strips of chicken and steak cooked with onions and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese with rice, beans and tortillas$14.99
- Special Guadalajara
Your choice of grill chicken or steak cooked with broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foo$13.99
- Chile Colorado
Meats to choose from: chicken, steak & carnitas. Cooked with special red sauce & served with rice, beans & tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$12.49
- Chile Verde
Meats to choose from: chicken, steak & carnitas. Cooked with hot green sauce & served with rice, beans & tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$12.49
- Molcajete
Grilled chicken breast, tilapia, shrimp, chorizo, carnitas, cactus, onions and a whole grilled jalapeño. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas$20.99
- Pollo Tropical
A grilled chicken breast covered with bacon and cooked pineapple. Topped with cheese dip, and served with rice and beans$13.99
- Pollo Chipotle
Spicy grilled chicken cooked with onions and covered chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$12.49
- Rajas Con Pollo
Slices of grilled chicken with poblano pepper and special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$12.99
- Carnitas
Chunks of pork served with rice, beans, salad & three tortillas$13.99
- Chicken Chimichangas
Two fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Served with beans, topped with white cheese sauce & garnished with guacamole salad & sour cream$11.99
- Beef Chimichangas
Two fried flour tortillas filled with shredded beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Served with beans, topped with white cheese sauce & garnished with guacamole salad & sour cream$11.99
- Chimichanga Light
Two fried low-carb tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce & garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream & pico de gallo$11.99
- Mexican Pork Chops
Two grilled pork chops topped with grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas$12.89
- Grilled Chimichanga
Two fried flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce & served with beans. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or underco$13.49
- Tortas
Your choice of steak, chicken & pastor with beans, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onions, avocado & jalapeños with french fries. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illne$10.99
- Pollo Fiesta
Grilled chicken or steak on a bed of rice, cooked with grilled onions, jalapeño peppers and covered with cheese dip. Served with three tortillas chicken. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may incr$12.99
- Tres Agaves
Grilled chicken breast, steak, shrimp and vegetable medley covered with cheese dip. Served with rice. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$16.99
Seafood
- Pescado Y Camarón
Grilled tilapia fillet & shrimp cooked with tomatoes, peppers & onions. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas$16.99
- Island Delight
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with grilled shrimp, onions & mushrooms topped with melted white cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole & Hawaiian pico$16.99
- Salmon Y Camarón
A grilled salmon fillet with shrimp topped with ranchero sauce. Served with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, carrots & a side of rice$17.99
- Camarón Veracruzano
Shrimp cooked with carrots, broccoli & cauliflower, topped with cheese. Served with beans & salad$15.49
- Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp with special hot sauce, rice, salad & three flour tortillas$14.99
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp cooked to perfection with special spices. Served with rice, beans, salad & three flour tortillas$14.99
Fajitas
- Fajitas
Cooked with tomatoes, onions& bell peppers. Served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas, salad with guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes (takes approximately 15-20 minutes)$14.99
- Texas Fajitas
Strips of grilled steak, chicken & shrimp$17.99
- Cactus Fajitas
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with pepper, onions, tomatoes, and topped with cactus. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas$18.99
- Fajitas Shrimp$19.49
- Fajitas for Two$27.99
- Fajitas Fundidas
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Covered with Monterrey jack cheese served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas$17.99
- Agave Fajitas
Trio fajita, steak, chicken, shrimp with pineapple$18.99
- Fajita Mar Y Tierra
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and tilapia$18.99
- Faji Ta Durango
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and carnitas$18.99
Steak
- Steak with Shrimp
T-bone steak with shrimp topped with a special hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & three flour tortillas$18.99
- Steak Ranchero
T-bone steak topped with ranchero sauce & served with rice, beans, three flour tortillas & guacamole salad$16.99
- Steak Mexican Style
T-bone steak topped with Mexican condiments, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas$16.99
- Carne Asada
Thin sliced ribeye steak, rice, beans, salad & three flour tortillas$16.99
- Steak & Fries
T-bone steak served with french fries & guacamole salad$15.99
- Ribeye Ala Mexicana
Sliced ribeye steak on a bed of onions, and jalapeños with rice & beans, salad and tortillas$18.99
- Carne Y Camarón
Sliced ribeye steak with shrimp cooked onions, served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad$19.99
Tacos
- Street Tacos (3)
Choice of steak, chicken, pastor, carnitas, or chorizo. Made on a corn tortilla. Topped with chopped onions, cilantro and our spicy green sauce on the side. (3)$10.49
- Fish Tacos
Grilled tilapia with your choice of flour tortilla or corn tortilla. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice, beans, and our chipotle sauce. (3)$13.49
- Shrimp Tacos ( 3 )
Grilled shrimp with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice, beans and our chipotle sauce. (3)$15.49
- Tacos Flacos
Low carb. Your choice of chicken or steak on a leaf lettuce topped with cilantro and onions. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$10.49
- Tacos Campechanos
Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with chorizo on a corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions with rice and beans. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne i$13.99
- Tacos De Alambre
Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with chorizo, onions and jalapeño peppers on a corn tortilla. Topped with cheese served with rice and beans$13.49
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian A$9.49
- Vegetarian B$9.49
- Vegetarian C$9.49
- Vegetarian D$9.49
- Vegetable Fajitas
Sautéed mushrooms, rice & beans. Served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, onions, peppers, sour cream & three flour tortillas$10.99
- Vegetarian F
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad & rice$9.99
- Vegetarian G
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, spinach & squash, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo$9.49
- Medley Fajitas
Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms & squash served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & tortillas$14.24
Childs or Seniors Plate
Side Orders
- Hard Shell Taco
Ground beef or shredded chicken$2.69
- Soft Shell Taco
Ground beef or shredded chicken$2.99
- Taco Carne Asada
Grilled steak or chicken with lettuce & shredded cheese$3.75
- Street Taco
Soft corn tortilla with grilled steak, onions, cilantro & salsa Verde$3.75
- Enchilada
Beef, beans, shredded chicken or cheese$3.24
- Burrito
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese$4.49
- Tostada
Ground beef or shredded chicken$4.74
- Chalupa
Beans sprinkled with cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole$4.74
- Tostaguac
Ground beef, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes$5.49
- Order of Grilled Vegetables
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & bell peppers$5.99
- Order of Grilled Steak$7.99
- Order of Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Order of Grilled Shrimp$8.99
- French Fries$3.75
- Fried Beans$2.49
- Mexican Rice$2.49
- Rice & Beans$5.38
- Chile Relleno$3.74
- Tamale$3.49
- Jalapeño Peppers$1.69
- 1 Quesataco
A ground beef supreme taco wrapped in a cheese quesadilla$5.79
- Sour Cream$1.79
- 3 Flour Tortilla$1.89
- 3 Corn Tortilla$1.89
- Lettuce$2.09
- Chopped Tomatoes$2.09
- Pico De Gallo$2.99
- Shredded Cheese$2.99
- Grilled Mushrooms$3.49
- Mexican Chili Bowl$4.99
- Order of Vegetable Medley
Cauliflower, broccoli & carrots$7.49
- Broccoli$3.49
- Cauliflower$3.49
- Pinto Beans
Whole pinto beans garnished with pico de gallo$4.99
- Cilantro$1.25
- Chopped Onions$1.49
- Order Avocado$2.99
- Black Beans$4.99
- QuesaTaco (1)$5.79
A La Carte
- 3 Hard Shell Tacos
Ground beef or shredded chicken$7.24
- 3 Soft Shell Tacos
Ground beef or shredded chicken$8.24
- 3 Carne Asada Tacos
Steak or chicken with lettuce & cheese$10.49
- 2 Quesatacos
Supreme beef taco wrapped in a cheese quesadilla$10.74
- 3 Tamales$9.99
- 3 Enchiladas
Shredded chicken, beef or cheese$8.99
- 3 Chile Rellenos
Ground beef$10.49
- 2 Tostadas
Ground beef or shredded chicken$8.99
- 2 Burritos
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese$8.49
Desserts
- Churros$5.49
- Chocolate Cake$5.49
- Flan
Mexican custard - a Mexican delicacy! Our richest gourmet dessert is guaranteed to satisfy any craving. Our flan custard is rich & creamy. Drizzled with a delicious caramelized topping. It's like a bite of heaven melting in your mouth. And, as always, made$5.49
- Fried Ice Cream
Treat yourself to our creamy vanilla ice cream quickly dipped into the fryer for just the right amount of crispiness. Then topped with all your favorites - honey, chocolate, whipped cream, sprinkled with cinnamon & topped with a cherry. Enjoy on your birth$5.49
- Sopapilla with Ice Cream
Indulge yourself with our most popular dessert pastry! The sopapilla is fried and topped with rich vanilla ice cream, then drizzled with the perfect combination of chocolate & honey. Sprinkled with cinnamon. A fabulous favorite$5.49
- Vanilla Ice Cream$2.99
Lunch All Day
- Speedy Gonzáles
One taco, one enchilada & your choice of rice or beans$9.49
- Lunch Pollo Picoso
If you like it hot... This dish is for you! Grilled chicken and sautéed onions, cooked with our spicy sauce and cheese dip served with rice and beans. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increas$10.99
- Burrito Desayuno
One large burrito filled with jalisco-style scrambled eggs, white cheese & sausage. Served with rice & beans$9.99
- Special Lunch #1
One chile relleno, one taco, fried beans & guacamole salad$9.99
- Special Lunch #2
One beef burrito, Mexican rice & fried beans$9.99
- Special Lunch #3
One enchilada, one taco, rice & beans$9.99
- Special Lunch #4
One chile relleno, one taco, rice & beans$9.99
- Special Lunch #5
One burrito, one taco & rice$9.99
- Special Lunch #6
One chalupa, one enchilada, rice & beans$10.49
- Special Lunch #7
Pollo parrilla-grilled chicken breast with cheese dip, rice, beans & guacamole salad$12.49
- Special Fajitas
Grilled chicken, rice, and beans with pico salad. Served with three tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$11.74
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$10.99
- Lunch Fajita Nachos*
Flour tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, grilled chicken or steak, grilled peppers and onions, topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole$10.99
- Lunch Pollo Chipotle*
Grilled chicken covered with onions, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans and (3) flour tortillas$10.99
- Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over-medium topped with ranchero sauce & served with rice, fried beans & three flour tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$10.99
- Lunch Chori Pollo*
Grilled chicken breast with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans and (3) flour tortillas$10.99
- Huevos Verdes
Two eggs over-medium topped with tomatillo sauce & served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas. Spicy & savory. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$10.99
- Lunch Ensalada Fresca
Fresh lettuce topped with grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, two slices of avocado & shredded white cheese. Served with your choice of dressing$11.49
- Quesadilla Deluxe*
Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken, gooey shredded cheese & topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes$9.49
- Huevos a La Mexicana
Two eggs cooked with pico de gallo & served with rice, beans & tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness$10.99
- Lunch Burrito San Jose*
A 7" burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo$11.49
- Lunch Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with rice, topped with melted cheese & served with tortillas$10.99
- Lunch Enchiladas Suizas
Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with creamy suiza sauce & served with rice$10.99
- Chilaquiles
Sautéed tortilla chips in sauce topped with shredded chicken, sour cream, onions & cheese$10.49
- Half Chicken Chimichanga
One fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with nacho cheese & garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans$10.99
- Half Beef Chimichanga
One fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with nacho cheese & garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans$10.99
- L\C Lunch Chimichanga Light
One fried low-carb tortilla with shredded beef or shredded chicken sautéed with onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and topped with cheese dip$10.99
- Torta Desayuno
Made with chorizo and eggs with cheese, beans, and french fries$10.99
