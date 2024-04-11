If you like it hot... This dish is for you! Grilled chicken and sautéed onions, cooked with our spicy sauce and cheese dip served with rice and beans. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increas

MEATS Required* Please select 1 Chicken Steak + $1.00 Steak & Chicken + $1.00 Shrimp & Chicken + $3.00 Shrimp & Steak + $3.00 Texas + $3.00 Ground Beef To Go Please select up to 1 To Go + $0.25 To Go + $0.50 To Go + $0.75 Add Add Cheese Dip + $2.69 add Cheese + $2.89 Add Lettuce + $1.00 Add Guacamole + $2.69 Add sour cream + $0.99 Add Pico De Gallo + $1.49 Add Tomatoes + $1.24 Add Chopped onions + $1.25 Add Avocado + $2.89 Add Jalapenos Pickle + $1.25 Add Rice + $1.69 Add Beans + $1.69 Add Chorizo + $2.69 Add Grilled Chicken + $2.89 Add steak + $3.89 Add grilled onions + $1.49 Add Shrimp + $4.49 Add Carnitas + $2.25 Add Grilled Peppers + $1.49 Add Grilled Tomatoes + $1.49 Add Mushrooms + $1.99 Add Grilled Jalapenos + $1.49 Add Broccoli + $2.24 Add Cowliflower + $2.24 Add Pineapple + $1.99 Add Cilantro + $1.25 Add Green Sauce + $1.25 Add Black Beans + $1.99 Add Ground Beef + $2.49 Add Shredded Chicken + $2.49 Add Chopped onions + $1.25 X Cilantro + $1.25 No Beans Add Black Beans + $1.49 Add Zucchini + $2.24 Pollo Picoso Removal Option No Rice No Bean No Cheese Dip No Onion No Sauce No flour add corn No Beans Add Black Beans + $1.49 Add Chorizo + $2.69 Add Peppers + $1.49 Add Grilled Jalapenos + $1.49 Add sour cream + $0.99 Add Guacamole + $2.69 No Flour add L/C + $1.49 X Cheese Dip + $2.69 X Sauce + $1.25 X Rice + $1.49 X Grill Onions + $1.49 Rice on side Beans on side Cheese on side Onions on side Green sauce on side