El Agave Ringgold
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
Loaded with shrimp, mixed with tomato juice, pico de gallo & diced avocado
- 10 Pieces Wings$12.99
Mild, medium, hot BBQ and lemon pepper
- 20 Pieces Wings$22.99
Mild, medium, hot BBQ and lemon pepper
- Wings & Quesadilla$17.99
Ten wings & two cheese quesadillas with pico de gallo
- Wings & Fries$14.99
Ten wings and order of fries
- Sampler Plate$15.99
Four traditional wings, 4 cheese sticks, 2 cheese quesadillas and french fries
- Papas Locas$7.99
French fries covered with our cheese sprinkled with bacon and jalapeños
- Shrimp Cheese Dip$10.49
Cheese dip mixed with shrimp, pico de gallo, and bacon
- Cheese Sticks & Fries$6.99
- Spinach Dip$7.24
Fresh spinach, onions, tomatoes & cilantro sautéed to perfection. Mixed with our famous white cheese sauce
- Cheese & Bean Dip$5.99
- Cheese Dip$4.99
- Guacamole Dip$4.99
- Chorizo Dip$7.24
- Beef Dip$7.24
- El Agave Dip$8.49
Cheese sauce, beans, ground beef & pico de gallo
- Agave Guacamole$7.49
- Candy
- Large Cheese Dip$10.50
- Chile's Toreados$4.49
- Chipotle Dip$4.99
Nachos
- Cheese Nachos$5.49+
- Bean Nachos$6.24+
- Beef Nachos$6.99+
- Nachos Choripollo$9.99+
Flour chips topped with our melted cheese, grill chicken, and chorizo
- Chicken Nachos$6.99+
All shredded chicken is sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes and onions
- Beef & Bean Nachos$7.99+
- Half Grilled Nachos
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes
- Full Grilled Nachos$11.24
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese. Please specify your choice of toppings: beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes
- Fajita Nachos$9.99
Flour tortilla chips covered with our melted cheese, sautéed tomatoes and onions. Served with lettuce, sour cream & guacamole
- Nachos Supreme$8.99+
Ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream & guacamole full order
- El Agave Nachos$15.99
Grill chicken, steak, shrimp and chorizo with sautéed onions on flour chips with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
- Nachos Al Pastor$9.99+
Corn chips topped with cheese dip, al pastor meat (pork and cooked pineapple slices), black beans, chopped onions, and cilantro
- Jim Nachos$12.99
Flour chips topped with grilled chicken, rice and cheese dip
Nachos Choripollo
Flour chips topped with our melted cheese, grill chicken, and chorizo
Salads
- Shrimp Salad$12.49
Shrimp cooked with mushrooms and served with lettuce, cheese, avocado & pico de gallo
- Fajita Taco Salad$11.24
Crispy flour tortilla shell with beans, lettuce, grilled chicken or steak, tomatoes, onions & peppers. Topped with shredded cheese, guacamole & sour cream
- Tossed Salad$5.99
Lettuce, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes & cheese
- Taco Salad$9.99
Crispy flour tortilla with beef, beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole & tomatoes
- Guacamole Salad$4.99
- Texas Salad$14.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp cooked with mushrooms. Served with lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo and topped with shredded cheese
- California Salad$13.99
Bed of lettuce topped with grilled chicken and shrimp. Topped with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, avocado, and tortilla strips
- Monterrey Salad$13.99
A flour tortilla shell filled with layers of rice, lettuce, strips of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp covered with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and topped with our special melted white cheese
- Crema Salad$3.99
Burritos
- Burrito Supreme$8.49
Your choice of beef or chicken topped with lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes. Served with beans
- Burritos Tipicos$11.74
Two burritos made from delicious shredded beef, topped with cheese sauce & served with guacamole salad & fried beans
- Birria Burrito$11.24
One burrito birria with rice and beans topped with cheese dip, cilantro and onions
- Burrito Deluxe$11.49
Two burritos, one chicken & beans, one beef & beans topped with lettuce, tomatoes, supreme sauce & sour cream
- Vegetable Burrito$8.99
Low carb. One burrito filled with fresh sautéed tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Burrito Fajita$10.24
Grilled chicken or steak cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers topped with melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico with rice
- Grilled Burrito$9.24
One burrito filled with your choice of three delicious meats, rice & topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Low-Carb Burrito Bueno$9.99
One burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, fresh sautéed onions & mushrooms. Topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Burrito San Jose$12.99
A 10 inch burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak with chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo
- Burrito Grande$12.99
One gigantic burrito filled with grilled chicken or steak, grilled onions, beans & rice. Topped with our melted white cheese, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
- Agave Burrito$14.99
10" tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, cooked onions, rice and beans. Topped with green hot sauce and cheese dip
- Burrito Loco$12.99
10" tortilla filled with grilled chicken and rice. Topped with cheese dip
- Tropical Burrito$13.99
10" burrito filled with grilled chicken, vegetable medley and rice. Topped with cheese dip, bacon and pineapple
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Deluxe$9.24
Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken & shredded cheese. Topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes
- Quesadilla Mexicana$9.99
One quesadilla filled with beans, shredded beef & cheese. Served with guacamole salad & rice
- Quesadilla Ranchera$12.99
A 10-inch tortilla grill and stuffed with fried beans and cheese. Served with sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Vaca Flaca$12.24
Low-carb tortilla filled with your favorite trip of shrimp, chicken & steak & our famous gooey shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Large Agave Quesadilla$14.49
Grill chicken, steak, shrimp, and chorizo with sautéed onions served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico
- La Villa Chicken Quesadilla$9.99
Low-carb tortilla filled with shredded chicken & our famous gooey shredded cheese. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Jalisco Quesadilla$9.99
One quesadilla filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. Served on a low-carb tortilla with guacamole salad, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Arizona Quesadilla$12.99
A 10-inch tortilla grilled and stuffed with grilled chicken and chorizo, black beans, and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- One Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Two Cheese Quesadilla$6.99
- One Quesadilla Rellena$7.99
Filled with cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef. With lettuce and tomato
- Two Quesadilla Rellena$10.99
Filled with cheese, shredded chicken or shredded beef. With lettuce and tomato
- One Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
With lettuce and tomato
- Two Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
With lettuce and tomato
- One Steak Quesadilla$7.99
With lettuce and tomato
- Two Steak Quesadilla$12.99
With lettuce and tomato
- One Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$8.99
With lettuce and tomato
- Two Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla$14.99
With lettuce and tomato
- Two Grilled Quesadilla Mix
- One Grilled Spinach Quesadilla$6.49
Filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. With lettuce and tomato
- Two Grilled Spinach Quesadilla$10.99
Filled with cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. With lettuce and tomato
- Quesadilla Fajita$11.99
Chicken or steak sautéed with cooked vegetable & served with salad & rice. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Paradise Quesadilla$11.99
Low carb. One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, cheese, fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms & onions. Served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & rice
- Quesa Birrias$12.99
Two birria quesadillas with mozzarella cheese, cilantro, onions and green sauce. With rice and beans
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
If you like hot, this dish is for you! Three grilled chicken enchiladas topped with creamy suiza sauce & served with rice
- Enchiladas Supreme$11.49
Supreme combination consisting of one shredded chicken, one cheese, one beef & one bean enchilada topped with supreme sauce, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
- Yolandas$11.49
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with supreme sauce, rice & guacamole salad
- Enchiladas Vegetarianas$10.99
Two enchiladas filled with spinach & onions. Topped with cheese & salsa, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Poblanas$12.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas covered with mole sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Rancheras$13.99
3 slow-cooked pork enchiladas topped with green sauce, onions and cilantro. Served rice and beans
- Enchiladas De Camaron$13.99
3 grilled shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Enchiladas Al Pastor$13.99
3 al pastor enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, black beans and avocado salad
Especialidades De La Casa
- Pollo Parrilla$13.99
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions & mushrooms topped with melted white cheese & garnished with pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Pollo Loco$12.99
Grilled chicken with rice, cheese sauce & three flour tortillas
- Pollo Picoso$13.99
Grilled chicken topped with onions & hot sauce. Served with rice & beans topped with cheese dip & three tortillas chicken
- Pollo Jalisco$13.99
Whole chicken breast with cooked vegetables. Topped with cheese & served with rice, salad & three tortillas
- Chori Pollo$13.99
Whole chicken breast with chorizo topped with cheese & served with rice, beans & three tortillas
- Pollo Y Camarón$16.24
Grilled chicken breast, shrimp & vegetable medley covered in creamy cheese sauce. Served with rice
- Flautas$12.49
Three deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef. Served with guacamole salad, sour cream, rice & beans
- Special Agave$15.49
Little of everything! Burrito, enchilada, chalupa, chile relleno, beef taco, Mexican rice & fried beans (seven items)
- El Alambre$14.99
Tender strips of chicken and steak cooked with onions and bacon covered with mozzarella cheese with rice, beans and tortillas
- Special Guadalajara$13.99
Your choice of grill chicken or steak cooked with broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foo
- Chile Colorado$12.99
Meats to choose from: chicken, steak & carnitas. Cooked with special red sauce & served with rice, beans & tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Chile Verde$12.99
Meats to choose from: chicken, steak & carnitas. Cooked with hot green sauce & served with rice, beans & tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Molcajete$20.99
Grilled chicken breast, tilapia, shrimp, chorizo, carnitas, cactus, onions and a whole grilled jalapeño. Served with rice, black beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Pollo Tropical$13.99
A grilled chicken breast covered with bacon and cooked pineapple. Topped with cheese dip, and served with rice and beans
- Pollo Chipotle$13.99
Spicy grilled chicken cooked with onions and covered chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Rajas Con Pollo$13.99
Slices of grilled chicken with poblano pepper and special sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
- Carnitas$13.99
Chunks of pork served with rice, beans, salad & three tortillas
- Chicken Chimichangas$11.99
Two fried flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Served with beans, topped with white cheese sauce & garnished with guacamole salad & sour cream
- Beef Chimichangas$11.99
Two fried flour tortillas filled with shredded beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Served with beans, topped with white cheese sauce & garnished with guacamole salad & sour cream
- Chimichanga Light$11.99
Two fried low-carb tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce & garnished with guacamole salad, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Mexican Pork Chops$13.99
Two grilled pork chops topped with grilled onions and mushrooms. Served with rice, black beans and tortillas
- Grilled Chimichanga$13.99
Two fried flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken, steak or shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with cheese sauce & served with beans. Garnished with guacamole & sour cream. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or underco
- Tortas$11.49
Your choice of steak, chicken & pastor with beans, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onions, avocado & jalapeños with french fries. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illne
- Pollo Fiesta$13.99
Grilled chicken or steak on a bed of rice, cooked with grilled onions, jalapeño peppers and covered with cheese dip. Served with three tortillas chicken. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may incr
- Tres Agaves$17.99
Grilled chicken breast, steak, shrimp and vegetable medley covered with cheese dip. Served with rice. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Seafood
- Pescado Y Camarón$16.99
Grilled tilapia fillet & shrimp cooked with tomatoes, peppers & onions. Served with rice, guacamole salad & tortillas
- Island Delight$16.99
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with grilled shrimp, onions & mushrooms topped with melted white cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole & Hawaiian pico
- Salmon Y Camarón$17.99
A grilled salmon fillet with shrimp topped with ranchero sauce. Served with broccoli, cauliflower, onions, carrots & a side of rice
- Camarón Veracruzano$15.99
Shrimp cooked with carrots, broccoli & cauliflower, topped with cheese. Served with beans & salad
- Camarones a La Diabla$14.99
Shrimp with special hot sauce, rice, salad & three flour tortillas
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$14.99
Shrimp cooked to perfection with special spices. Served with rice, beans, salad & three flour tortillas
Fajitas
- Fajitas$14.99
Cooked with tomatoes, onions& bell peppers. Served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas, salad with guacamole, sour cream & tomatoes (takes approximately 15-20 minutes)
- Texas Fajitas$17.99
Strips of grilled steak, chicken & shrimp
- Cactus Fajitas$18.99
Steak, chicken, and shrimp cooked with pepper, onions, tomatoes, and topped with cactus. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
- Fajitas Shrimp$19.49
- Fajitas for Two$27.99
- Fajitas Fundidas$17.99
Cooked with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Covered with Monterrey jack cheese served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas
- Agave Fajitas$18.99
Trio fajita, steak, chicken, shrimp with pineapple
- Fajita Mar Y Tierra$18.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and tilapia
- Faji Ta Durango$18.99
Grilled chicken, steak, shrimp and carnitas
Steak
- Steak with Shrimp$18.99
T-bone steak with shrimp topped with a special hot sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad & three flour tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$16.99
T-bone steak topped with ranchero sauce & served with rice, beans, three flour tortillas & guacamole salad
- Steak Mexican Style$16.99
T-bone steak topped with Mexican condiments, bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas
- Carne Asada$16.99
Thin sliced ribeye steak, rice, beans, salad & three flour tortillas
- Steak & Fries$15.99
T-bone steak served with french fries & guacamole salad
- Ribeye Ala Mexicana$18.99
Sliced ribeye steak on a bed of onions, and jalapeños with rice & beans, salad and tortillas
- Carne Y Camarón$19.99
Sliced ribeye steak with shrimp cooked onions, served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad
Tacos
- Street Tacos (3)$10.99
Choice of steak, chicken, pastor, carnitas, or chorizo. Made on a corn tortilla. Topped with chopped onions, cilantro and our spicy green sauce on the side. (3)
- Fish Tacos$14.49
Grilled tilapia with your choice of flour tortilla or corn tortilla. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice, beans, and our chipotle sauce. (3)
- Shrimp Tacos ( 3 )$15.49
Grilled shrimp with your choice of flour or corn tortilla. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice, beans and our chipotle sauce. (3)
- Tacos Flacos$10.99
Low carb. Your choice of chicken or steak on a leaf lettuce topped with cilantro and onions. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tacos Campechanos$14.49
Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with chorizo on a corn tortilla topped with cilantro and onions with rice and beans. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne i
- Tacos De Alambre$13.49
Your choice of chicken or steak cooked with chorizo, onions and jalapeño peppers on a corn tortilla. Topped with cheese served with rice and beans
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian A$10.49
- Vegetarian B$10.99
- Vegetarian C$10.49
- Vegetarian D$10.49
- Vegetable Fajitas$11.49
Sautéed mushrooms, rice & beans. Served with guacamole salad, tomatoes, onions, peppers, sour cream & three flour tortillas
- Vegetarian F$9.99
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions & mushrooms. Served with guacamole salad & rice
- Vegetarian G$9.99
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, spinach & squash, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo
- Medley Fajitas$14.24
Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, mushrooms & squash served with rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo & tortillas
Childs or Seniors Plate
Side Orders
- Hard Shell Taco$2.69
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- Soft Shell Taco$2.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- Taco Carne Asada$3.95
Grilled steak or chicken with lettuce & shredded cheese
- Street Taco$3.75
Soft corn tortilla with grilled steak, onions, cilantro & salsa Verde
- Enchilada$3.24
Beef, beans, shredded chicken or cheese
- Burrito$4.69
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese
- Tostada$4.74
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- Chalupa$4.74
Beans sprinkled with cheese and topped with lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole
- Tostaguac$5.49
Ground beef, lettuce, guacamole & tomatoes
- Order of Grilled Vegetables$5.99
Tomatoes, onions, mushrooms & bell peppers
- Order of Grilled Steak$7.99
- Order of Grilled Chicken$6.99
- Order of Grilled Shrimp$9.49
- French Fries$3.75
- Fried Beans$2.69
- Mexican Rice$2.69
- Rice & Beans$5.38
- Chile Relleno$3.74
- Tamale$3.49
- Jalapeño Peppers$1.69
- 1 Quesataco$5.79
A ground beef supreme taco wrapped in a cheese quesadilla
- Sour Cream$1.79
- 3 Flour Tortilla$1.89
- 3 Corn Tortilla$1.89
- Lettuce$2.09
- Chopped Tomatoes$2.09
- Pico De Gallo$2.69
- Shredded Cheese$2.89
- Grilled Mushrooms$3.49
- Mexican Chili Bowl$4.99
- Order of Vegetable Medley$7.99
Cauliflower, broccoli & carrots
- Broccoli$3.49
- Cauliflower$3.49
- Pinto Beans$4.99
Whole pinto beans garnished with pico de gallo
- Cilantro$1.25
- Chopped Onions$1.49
- Order Avocado$2.99
- Black Beans$4.99
- Grilled Pineapple$1.69
A La Carte
- 3 Hard Shell Tacos$7.24
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- 3 Soft Shell Tacos$8.24
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- 3 Carne Asada Tacos$10.49
Steak or chicken with lettuce & cheese
- 2 Quesatacos$10.74
Supreme beef taco wrapped in a cheese quesadilla
- 3 Tamales$9.99
- 3 Enchiladas$8.99
Shredded chicken, beef or cheese
- 3 Chile Rellenos$10.49
Ground beef
- 2 Tostadas$8.99
Ground beef or shredded chicken
- 2 Burritos$8.49
Ground beef, shredded chicken, beans or cheese
Desserts
- Churros$6.49
- Chocolate Cake$5.99
- Flan$5.49
Mexican custard - a Mexican delicacy! Our richest gourmet dessert is guaranteed to satisfy any craving. Our flan custard is rich & creamy. Drizzled with a delicious caramelized topping. It's like a bite of heaven melting in your mouth. And, as always, made
- Fried Ice Cream$6.49
Treat yourself to our creamy vanilla ice cream quickly dipped into the fryer for just the right amount of crispiness. Then topped with all your favorites - honey, chocolate, whipped cream, sprinkled with cinnamon & topped with a cherry. Enjoy on your birth
- Sopapilla with Ice Cream$3.99
Indulge yourself with our most popular dessert pastry! The sopapilla is fried and topped with rich vanilla ice cream, then drizzled with the perfect combination of chocolate & honey. Sprinkled with cinnamon. A fabulous favorite
- Vanilla Ice Cream$2.99
Lunch All Day
- Speedy Gonzáles$9.49
One taco, one enchilada & your choice of rice or beans
- Lunch Pollo Picoso$10.99
If you like it hot... This dish is for you! Grilled chicken and sautéed onions, cooked with our spicy sauce and cheese dip served with rice and beans. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increas
- Burrito Desayuno$9.99
One large burrito filled with jalisco-style scrambled eggs, white cheese & sausage. Served with rice & beans
- Special Lunch #1$9.99
One chile relleno, one taco, fried beans & guacamole salad
- Special Lunch #2$9.99
One beef burrito, Mexican rice & fried beans
- Special Lunch #3$9.99
One enchilada, one taco, rice & beans
- Special Lunch #4$9.99
One chile relleno, one taco, rice & beans
- Special Lunch #5$9.99
One burrito, one taco & rice
- Special Lunch #6$10.49
One chalupa, one enchilada, rice & beans
- Special Lunch #7$12.49
Pollo parrilla-grilled chicken breast with cheese dip, rice, beans & guacamole salad
- Special Fajitas$11.74
Grilled chicken, rice, and beans with pico salad. Served with three tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Huevos Con Chorizo$10.99
Three scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lunch Fajita Nachos*$10.99
Flour tortilla chips covered with melted cheese, grilled chicken or steak, grilled peppers and onions, topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
- Lunch Pollo Chipotle*$10.99
Grilled chicken covered with onions, topped with chipotle sauce. Served with rice and beans and (3) flour tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$10.99
Two eggs over-medium topped with ranchero sauce & served with rice, fried beans & three flour tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lunch Chori Pollo*$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with chorizo and cheese dip. Served with rice and beans and (3) flour tortillas
- Huevos Verdes$10.99
Two eggs over-medium topped with tomatillo sauce & served with rice, beans & three flour tortillas. Spicy & savory. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lunch Ensalada Fresca$11.49
Fresh lettuce topped with grilled chicken, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, two slices of avocado & shredded white cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
- Quesadilla Deluxe*$9.49
Two layers of quesadilla filled with shredded chicken, gooey shredded cheese & topped with fresh lettuce, sour cream & tomatoes
- Huevos a La Mexicana$10.99
Two eggs cooked with pico de gallo & served with rice, beans & tortillas. This item is cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lunch Burrito San Jose*$11.49
A 7" burrito filled with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice and beans. Topped with melted cheese and pico de gallo
- Lunch Pollo Loco$10.99
Grilled chicken with rice, topped with melted cheese & served with tortillas
- Lunch Enchiladas Suizas$10.99
Two grilled chicken enchiladas topped with creamy suiza sauce & served with rice
- Chilaquiles$10.49
Sautéed tortilla chips in sauce topped with shredded chicken, sour cream, onions & cheese
- Half Chicken Chimichanga$10.99
One fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with nacho cheese & garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans
- Half Beef Chimichanga$10.99
One fried flour tortilla filled with shredded beef sautéed with tomatoes, onions & bell peppers. Topped with nacho cheese & garnished with guacamole salad and sour cream. Served with beans
- L\C Lunch Chimichanga Light$10.99
One fried low-carb tortilla with shredded beef or shredded chicken sautéed with onions, tomatoes and peppers. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and topped with cheese dip
- Torta Desayuno$10.99
Made with chorizo and eggs with cheese, beans, and french fries